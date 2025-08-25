 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19723373 Edited 25 August 2025 – 13:52:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Fixed the empty budget window druging skip winter.
Fixed issue with 'Continue' hover being displayed when the mouse was away,
Fixed issue with Production Buildings showing outlines on warehouses not included in the production process.
Fixed the issue where changing the temperature in settings would not update in-game properly.
Adjusted some text information in the plant compendium.

