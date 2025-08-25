Fixed the empty budget window druging skip winter.
Fixed issue with 'Continue' hover being displayed when the mouse was away,
Fixed issue with Production Buildings showing outlines on warehouses not included in the production process.
Fixed the issue where changing the temperature in settings would not update in-game properly.
Adjusted some text information in the plant compendium.
Important patch 1.1.20250825.474
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update