 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 August 2025 Build 19723272 Edited 25 August 2025 – 10:39:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- alt-f3 will select only the army that is outside of buildings
- cannons firing from buildings will not damage friendly barricades/houses
- captured buildings are not included in list of remaining buildings when checking for losing condition
- 'defending' units will no longer attack the building that they are on top of
- other fixes of reported bugs

Balance changes:
- apprentice/warlock gold cost increased
- apprentice slowdown area radius and duration decreased
- apprentice' magic shield mana cost decreased, cast range increased
- apprentice now have "dispel magic" instead of "icestorm" as third ability
- warlock death cloud area radius and cast range decreased
- warlock/apprentice are now trained from castle/fortress

Workshop:
It is now possible to upload custom models to Workshop.
First new unit is uploaded as a Steam Workshop Mod.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3338951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link