- alt-f3 will select only the army that is outside of buildings

- cannons firing from buildings will not damage friendly barricades/houses

- captured buildings are not included in list of remaining buildings when checking for losing condition

- 'defending' units will no longer attack the building that they are on top of

- other fixes of reported bugs



Balance changes:

- apprentice/warlock gold cost increased

- apprentice slowdown area radius and duration decreased

- apprentice' magic shield mana cost decreased, cast range increased

- apprentice now have "dispel magic" instead of "icestorm" as third ability

- warlock death cloud area radius and cast range decreased

- warlock/apprentice are now trained from castle/fortress



Workshop:

It is now possible to upload custom models to Workshop.

First new unit is uploaded as a Steam Workshop Mod.