- alt-f3 will select only the army that is outside of buildings
- cannons firing from buildings will not damage friendly barricades/houses
- captured buildings are not included in list of remaining buildings when checking for losing condition
- 'defending' units will no longer attack the building that they are on top of
- other fixes of reported bugs
Balance changes:
- apprentice/warlock gold cost increased
- apprentice slowdown area radius and duration decreased
- apprentice' magic shield mana cost decreased, cast range increased
- apprentice now have "dispel magic" instead of "icestorm" as third ability
- warlock death cloud area radius and cast range decreased
- warlock/apprentice are now trained from castle/fortress
Workshop:
It is now possible to upload custom models to Workshop.
First new unit is uploaded as a Steam Workshop Mod.
Update Notes For Aug 25
