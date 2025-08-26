Revolters get a brand-new gadget to play with! Blow up hatches and walls to create new pathways to success and get the drop on the ESTF operatives. Alongside this new gadget, we’re also bringing players a new round of balancing changes and a neat line-up of bug fixes.



Check the Discord to see the full list of changes and improvements in detail.



Introducing, the New C4 Gadget!

The wait is over. Gone are the days when blowing up walls and hatches was a perk exclusively reserved for Enforcers, because by utilizing the C4 gadget, players on the Revolter side can turn rounds on its head.



The addition of C4 explosives on the Revolter side is bound to change the way players tackle the objective forever. Don’t believe it? Hop on and come C4 yourself!



Balancing Changes!

Buffs for Cadillo and Cyclone, a cheaper clone projector, and more expensive flashbangs and Spectrals. Check out the new balancing changes and let us know what you think!

- Increased pricing of the Flashbang from 300 to 400

- Decreased pricing of the Clone Projector from 400 to 300

- Increased Cyclone fire rate by 15%

- Increased Cadillo fire rate by 20%

- Increased Spectral price to 550



As always, let us know what you think about the new gadget, and the balancing changes in our Discord. Any and all feedback is welcome!



Cheers, and see you in the game!



-TF