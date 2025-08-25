Hi Zookeepers,

After 11 months of hard work, we're excited to finally bring you the MAJOR UPDATE for Zoochosis!

Expanded. Updated. Upgraded.

🔥 What’s new since launch? We’ve put together a list of the biggest changes so far.

NEW ANIMALS AND ENCLOSURES ADDED!! 🐾

Improved gameplay

Mutants get out of enclosures

Reworked boss fights

Ending tracker added

Animal sample collection system reworked

Enhanced jump-scare system

Updated UI

Photo mode added

🛠️ Grand Update Overview:

NEW ANIMALS AND ENCLOSURES ADDED

Jump-scare system updated and improved

Visual elements of interaction UI reworked

Hidden branches in the Ending Tracker are now visible during gameplay — easier to unlock all endings

You can now collect all samples during boss fights

Fixed a critical issue related to object count limits

Improved several animal interaction animations

Fixed some animal animation bugs

Localization errors fixed across multiple languages

Check out the trailer — it’s live now!

Thank you very much for your support!



With love, Clapperheads Team 🐼