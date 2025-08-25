 Skip to content
Major 25 August 2025 Build 19723131 Edited 25 August 2025 – 17:06:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Zookeepers,

After 11 months of hard work, we're excited to finally bring you the MAJOR UPDATE for Zoochosis!

Expanded. Updated. Upgraded.

🔥 What’s new since launch? We’ve put together a list of the biggest changes so far.

  • NEW ANIMALS AND ENCLOSURES ADDED!! 🐾

  • Improved gameplay

  • Mutants get out of enclosures

  • Reworked boss fights

  • Ending tracker added

  • Animal sample collection system reworked

  • Enhanced jump-scare system

  • Updated UI

  • Photo mode added

🛠️ Grand Update Overview:

  • NEW ANIMALS AND ENCLOSURES ADDED

  • Jump-scare system updated and improved

  • Visual elements of interaction UI reworked

  • Hidden branches in the Ending Tracker are now visible during gameplay — easier to unlock all endings

  • You can now collect all samples during boss fights

  • Fixed a critical issue related to object count limits

  • Improved several animal interaction animations

  • Fixed some animal animation bugs

  • Localization errors fixed across multiple languages

Check out the trailer — it’s live now!

Thank you very much for your support!

With love, Clapperheads Team 🐼

