Hi Zookeepers,
After 11 months of hard work, we're excited to finally bring you the MAJOR UPDATE for Zoochosis!
Expanded. Updated. Upgraded.
🔥 What’s new since launch? We’ve put together a list of the biggest changes so far.
NEW ANIMALS AND ENCLOSURES ADDED!! 🐾
Improved gameplay
Mutants get out of enclosures
Reworked boss fights
Ending tracker added
Animal sample collection system reworked
Enhanced jump-scare system
Updated UI
Photo mode added
🛠️ Grand Update Overview:
NEW ANIMALS AND ENCLOSURES ADDED
Jump-scare system updated and improved
Visual elements of interaction UI reworked
Hidden branches in the Ending Tracker are now visible during gameplay — easier to unlock all endings
You can now collect all samples during boss fights
Fixed a critical issue related to object count limits
Improved several animal interaction animations
Fixed some animal animation bugs
Localization errors fixed across multiple languages
Check out the trailer — it’s live now!
Thank you very much for your support!
With love, Clapperheads Team 🐼
