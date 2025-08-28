Back in December last year, we launched our Squadron Leader Game Mode, which lets players step into the shoes of a WWII leader and manage a squadron through a 30-day single-player campaign, learning how to combine different pilot traits, when to send people on leave, and how to rebuild a balanced crew after casualties.

Squadron Leader quickly became one of the most played and appreciated parts of our Early Access journey, and ever since, we’ve been thinking about how to take it to the next level.

Today, with the Pilots & Squadron Update, we’re expanding on that foundation, adding deeper improvements to both the squadron and pilot layers.

What’s New in the Pilots & Squadron Update?

We’ve introduced a number of systems and mechanics that shape how pilots behave, grow, and impact your squadron:

Newly created squadrons will be populated with pilots of varying experience levels and sortie counts.

Pilot traits improve and worsen according to each pilot’s experience, readiness, and morale.

Every pilot now has experience, readiness, and morale states that adjust according to individual and squadron performance.

Veteran pilots will see improved leadership abilities, while inexperienced pilots will struggle in leadership roles.

Pilots will become rusty without regular combat sorties.

Pilot and squadron morale will fluctuate in coordination with success and failure.

Pilot wellness states (like Rusty or Veteran) generate positive or negative modifier traits.

Traits influence base performance and can be improved or worsened over time.

A “Sortie History” interactive calendar tracks the results of every mission flown with detailed statistics and match replay files.

The Pilots & Squadron update deepens strategic decisionmaking in the Squadron Leader game mode, and the new mechanics will help players tell a more rich and emotional story of each squadron. Pilot Trait modifications are another important building block for our in-development Channel Defense Campaign. We will continue adding new pilot traits and trait modifications in each update on our road to leaving Early Access.In addition to Squadron Leader mechanics, this update is packed with improvements to Scramble VFX and bug fixes. As usual, you can find the full changelog history here.

