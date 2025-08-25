 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 August 2025 Build 19723085 Edited 25 August 2025 – 09:59:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that prevented you from being able to teleport your bots out of abilities like Black Hole without them getting sucked back in
  • High level AI opponents will now be smart enough to use teleport abilities to allow their bots to escape from abilities like Black Hole
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented bots with the immunity to immobilisation and slow effects AI node unlocked from being affected by abilities like Gust which move them around the battle arena
  • After talking to the Astronomer, you can now close the Legendary bot selection menu if you are not yet ready to make a decision
  • Fixed a bug in which Hypercharge Tower would incorrectly continue targeting bots whose ultimates were currently active
  • When fighting yourself via the leaderboard, your current loadout will be used as your opponent, regardless of what loadout of yours is stored in the cloud
  • Fixed a bug in which holding down E to interact would skip the first line of dialogue
  • Fixed a bug in which Nova's Dying Star ability would resurrect it in the wrong position if it was defeated by a knockback ability

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2936031
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link