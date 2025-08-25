- Fixed a bug that prevented you from being able to teleport your bots out of abilities like Black Hole without them getting sucked back in
- High level AI opponents will now be smart enough to use teleport abilities to allow their bots to escape from abilities like Black Hole
- Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented bots with the immunity to immobilisation and slow effects AI node unlocked from being affected by abilities like Gust which move them around the battle arena
- After talking to the Astronomer, you can now close the Legendary bot selection menu if you are not yet ready to make a decision
- Fixed a bug in which Hypercharge Tower would incorrectly continue targeting bots whose ultimates were currently active
- When fighting yourself via the leaderboard, your current loadout will be used as your opponent, regardless of what loadout of yours is stored in the cloud
- Fixed a bug in which holding down E to interact would skip the first line of dialogue
- Fixed a bug in which Nova's Dying Star ability would resurrect it in the wrong position if it was defeated by a knockback ability
August 25 Bug Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2936031
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update