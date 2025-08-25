 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19723045
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank You to Our Community!

We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all players who have been sending valuable feedback through our feedback system. Your reports and suggestions are helping us improve the game continuously!

Fixes & Improvements

  • First Strike Boon: Fixed issues with the First Strike boon not functioning properly
  • Polarix Ghost Mode Card: Resolved functionality issues with Polarix's Ghost Mode card


Visual Improvements

  • Card Frame Graphics: Complete rework of card frame graphics for a more polished visual experience
  • Card Outline VFX: Enhanced card outline visual effects for better clarity and aesthetics


We're Listening!

Keep the feedback coming! Every report helps us make the game better for everyone. We continue working on improvements and fixes based on your valuable input.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2340511
