Thank You to Our Community!



Fixes & Improvements



First Strike Boon: Fixed issues with the First Strike boon not functioning properly



Polarix Ghost Mode Card: Resolved functionality issues with Polarix's Ghost Mode card



Visual Improvements



Card Frame Graphics: Complete rework of card frame graphics for a more polished visual experience



Card Outline VFX: Enhanced card outline visual effects for better clarity and aesthetics



We're Listening!



We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all players who have been sending valuable feedback through our feedback system. Your reports and suggestions are helping us improve the game continuously!Keep the feedback coming! Every report helps us make the game better for everyone. We continue working on improvements and fixes based on your valuable input.