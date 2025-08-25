 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19723042
Update notes via Steam Community
Guide: Added dragon trait descriptions to the help file.
Guide: Added weapons and equipment to the help file.
Value Adjustment: The maximum attack bonus after training a soldier is 50%.
Bug Fix: The number of military manuals distributed was overstated.
Bug Fix: Infectious snails were displayed when they spawned, but they didn't actually spawn.
Value Adjustment: For cave dwelling races, if a parent has a trait, the offspring will inherit that trait.
Bug Fix: When building a fireplace, the heat range of other fireplaces was not hidden after exiting build mode.
Bug Fix: The automatic countdown to close pop-up windows was not recorded in save data.
Optimization: After being granted nobility, hired workers will join the estate.
Value Adjustment: The ability for traveling merchants to heavily undercut individual items has been removed.
Optimization: Ants are prohibited from nesting on metal floors.
Value Adjustment: Increased rewards for Imperial Fortress levels.
Optimization: Optimized online stability and added an automatic background reconnection mechanism.

