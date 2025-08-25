Guide: Added dragon trait descriptions to the help file.

Guide: Added weapons and equipment to the help file.

Value Adjustment: The maximum attack bonus after training a soldier is 50%.

Bug Fix: The number of military manuals distributed was overstated.

Bug Fix: Infectious snails were displayed when they spawned, but they didn't actually spawn.

Value Adjustment: For cave dwelling races, if a parent has a trait, the offspring will inherit that trait.

Bug Fix: When building a fireplace, the heat range of other fireplaces was not hidden after exiting build mode.

Bug Fix: The automatic countdown to close pop-up windows was not recorded in save data.

Optimization: After being granted nobility, hired workers will join the estate.

Value Adjustment: The ability for traveling merchants to heavily undercut individual items has been removed.

Optimization: Ants are prohibited from nesting on metal floors.

Value Adjustment: Increased rewards for Imperial Fortress levels.

Optimization: Optimized online stability and added an automatic background reconnection mechanism.