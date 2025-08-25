Major Update for Stardust Origins

Commanders, it’s been a while! And we’re back with the biggest update since launch.

The galaxy just got sharper, smoother, and louder.

The headline feature

Full support for modern HDMI displays: 2K, 4K, and even 8K screens now scale beautifully thanks to our brand-new UI scaling system. Whether you’re playing on a laptop or a giant TV, your cockpit now looks crystal-clear.

But that’s not all. This update also brings a long list of fixes, improvements, and optimizations to make your adventures in Stardust Origins better than ever.

Highlights

Scalable UI - adapts to your resolution and in-game settings

Crisper soundscape - dozens of missing effects restored (explosions, weapons, hyper jump, mission actions, UI sounds)

Smarter enemies - NPCs no longer fire at you after death (they’ve finally learned some respect 👾)

Better missions - fixes to duplicate mission triggers and death-while-landing exploits

Contraband system improved - get caught, and your goods are confiscated… unless you’ve got the credits to bribe your way out

Performance optimizations - reduced memory usage for smoother gameplay

Why This Matters

This isn’t just bug-fixing. It’s about making Stardust Origins ready for today’s screens and playstyles, while keeping the charm and challenge intact. We know many of you have been waiting for these fixes, thank you for your patience!

Let us know what you think of the new update, and as always - fly safe, pilot!