25 August 2025 Build 19722946 Edited 25 August 2025 – 09:39:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Additions: (Same as 8.3)
- Can click achievement chat messages
- Alt Grassy map generation (Grassy Meadows) 150% x 75% of Grassy Hills
- Can queue alt map generations & no Armageddon (all ladders)

Bug Fixes:
- Monolith & Pyramid have aura stacking that matches their visual
- Sunder & Pyramid Strike do not damage friendly structures/trees
- Multi-Control was throwing errors and causing books/outfits to not properly update
- Dark Fortress spawning was crashing under certain circumstances
- Tooltip alignment issues
- Character Creation Right-Hands throwing an error
*Map background color fixed (8.3a)

Changed files in this update

64-bitEnglish Depot 2901551
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 2901552
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 2901553
  • Loading history…
