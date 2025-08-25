#\[0.91.0] - 2025-01-12
#New Features
Find Your Perfect Track Faster: New song filters let you slice and dice the music library like a DJ ninja.
Type to search by song name, artist, album, description, or filename
Flip the Instrumental switch to see only instrumental tracks
Pick a Main Bonus (like Damage) to show only songs that grant that bonus
Dial in Bass/Mid/Treble synergies to match your build – choose one or stack all three
Use "ANY" to keep things flexible; combine filters for laser-precise results
Keyboard Hints That Pop: A clean, icon-first controls guide now lives in the UI.
See keys as icons (W A S D, Ctrl+C / Ctrl+X / Ctrl+V, Left/Right Click, MouseWheel)
Short labels only: Copy, Cut, Paste, Move, SlowMo, Zoom In/Out
Colors adapt to your song palette so it always looks on-brand
Extra Thrust Effects: Your thruster now supports a secondary particle system for even more visual flair!
Add a second particle effect that automatically follows your thruster's movement and rotation
The secondary effect turns on when you move and off when you stop - perfect for emphasizing the path you took weaving in and out between enemies
Colors match your current song theme for that cohesive look
