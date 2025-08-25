 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19722910
#\[0.91.0] - 2025-01-12

#New Features

  • Find Your Perfect Track Faster: New song filters let you slice and dice the music library like a DJ ninja.

    • Type to search by song name, artist, album, description, or filename

    • Flip the Instrumental switch to see only instrumental tracks

    • Pick a Main Bonus (like Damage) to show only songs that grant that bonus

    • Dial in Bass/Mid/Treble synergies to match your build – choose one or stack all three

    • Use "ANY" to keep things flexible; combine filters for laser-precise results

  • Keyboard Hints That Pop: A clean, icon-first controls guide now lives in the UI.

    • See keys as icons (W A S D, Ctrl+C / Ctrl+X / Ctrl+V, Left/Right Click, MouseWheel)

    • Short labels only: Copy, Cut, Paste, Move, SlowMo, Zoom In/Out

    • Colors adapt to your song palette so it always looks on-brand

  • Extra Thrust Effects: Your thruster now supports a secondary particle system for even more visual flair!

    • Add a second particle effect that automatically follows your thruster's movement and rotation

    • The secondary effect turns on when you move and off when you stop - perfect for emphasizing the path you took weaving in and out between enemies

    • Colors match your current song theme for that cohesive look

