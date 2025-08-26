Dear Scavengers!

The Long-Awaited 'Pastoral Waves' Update is Finally HERE!!!

This first major expansion to Doloc Town introduces a brand-new ranching mechanic, plus a wealth of new content. Here's a glimpse of what's new:

Added Fish-Farming & Ranching System Raise a variety of new land animals and fish. Unlock new technologies and skills via a new dedicated Ranching Tech Tree (available after reaching certain game storyline). Construct new buildings and facilities to support your expanded homestead. Produce, process, and cook a host of new ranch-related goods.



Ranching Faction & Related Quests Added a new ranching faction and dedicated NPC 'Kenenimuu' Added related tutorial quests, settlement quests, environmental modifier quests, as well as faction quests

Gameplay Additions Main Story Content: New Environmental Modifier Parts . Added new semi-automatic planting tools and harvesting drone attachments by completing quests for the Ranching and Kontiki factions. New creature encyclopedia to log your discoveries. Added vertical farm expansions New Plant Info Page (view via interaction). New Construction Controller feature: build, move, and demolish buildings and platforms with ease. 3 new background music added to the game.

Visual Overhaul Adjusted overall game color grading and lighting brightness. Upgraded textures in several scenes. Reworked some suburban terrain resources and non-arable areas.

World & Economy Adjustments Adjusted wetland resource distribution and slightly increased the aggression of wetland enemies. Rebalanced the recipes and sale prices for various devices and items. Reduced the material requirements for the Vulture faction's "Desert Greening" quest. Any excess materials from already completed quests will be refunded via mail. Updated store inventories: basic natural resources are now available for purchase, and several shops have new items in stock.

Quality of Life & Bug Fixes Optimized the handling and controls of the Motorbike. Used Cardboard Boxes and Weather Transformers can no longer be repurchased after being sold. Removed various invisible walls across the map. Fixed a number of known issues from the previous version.



Report BUGs & Share Your Feedback

If you have encountered issues while playing or would like to share your feedback, please feel free to report it via our QA email at qa@logoi.net, thank you so much for your support!

Alternatively, you could also report it through our Early Access Report Form or join Doloc Town official Discord community and report it there.

