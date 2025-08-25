 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19722779
Update notes via Steam Community
● Amber spent in the Seasonal game is now properly progressing the Weekly task. Amber that was spent this week in the Seasonal game is automatically added to progress
● The Season unlocking requirements lowered to 200 Ascension Skills, Conquered 10 provinces & Quest board lvl 5
● Activity tab is now pre-unlocked for players starting Seasonal game
● UI boxes in the Hero and Pet menus now display the Seasonal colours
● Discord applications can no longer be sent from the Seasonal game
● Bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Tap Ninja - Windows Depot 1891701
  • Loading history…
macOS Tap Ninja - Mac Depot 1891702
  • Loading history…
Linux Tap Ninja - Linux Depot 1891703
  • Loading history…
