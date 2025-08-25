● Amber spent in the Seasonal game is now properly progressing the Weekly task. Amber that was spent this week in the Seasonal game is automatically added to progress

● The Season unlocking requirements lowered to 200 Ascension Skills, Conquered 10 provinces & Quest board lvl 5

● Activity tab is now pre-unlocked for players starting Seasonal game

● UI boxes in the Hero and Pet menus now display the Seasonal colours

● Discord applications can no longer be sent from the Seasonal game

● Bug fixes