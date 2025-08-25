Chinese Localization Update

A huge number of Chinese players have picked up Astroloot over the weekend. A warm welcome to all of you!

The release last Friday included a full Chinese localization based on 0.4 content. I was planning to first collect feedback, fix any remaining issues and then contract Allcorrect to translate the new 0.5 content.

Lots of you already reached the new endgame and many will reach it soon. Having to discover the endgame in a foreign language must feel very bad!

So I went step by step through the new texts with OpenAI and translated everything as good and consistent as possible.

This release contains machine assisted translations for all new texts. At the same time, I have passed those over to Allcorrect and they will deliver a proper localization as soon as possible.

Thanks a lot for your support and for your patience!

周末期间，大量中国玩家开始玩《Astroloot》。欢迎各位的加入！

上周五的更新包含基于0.4版本内容的完整中文本地化。我原本计划先收集反馈、修复剩余问题，再委托Allcorrect翻译新0.5版本内容。

许多玩家已达到新游戏后期阶段，更多玩家即将达成。在异国语言环境下探索终局内容想必令人沮丧！

我逐一与OpenAI合作审阅新文本，力求翻译质量与一致性。

本次更新包含所有新文本的机器辅助翻译。同时，我已将这些内容提交给Allcorrect，他们将尽快提供专业本地化版本。

感谢大家的支持与耐心！

Bugfixes and Improvements