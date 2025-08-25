 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19722608 Edited 25 August 2025 – 09:26:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone, in this patch, we continued working on expanding the creatures. After Nature, it's now the turn of the Dimensional creatures, followed soon by the Humans.

New:


  • Added 15 new Dimensional creatures
  • Added Divine Sigil ability visual effects
  • Added Immovable ability visual effects
  • Added Charge ability visual effects


Balance:

Rainbow Beetle:
Level 1: 9/4 Charm All 2, Armor All 4, War Cry 3, Indestructible, Guard
Level 2: 9/4 Charm All 3, Armor All 4, War Cry 3, Indestructible, Guard
Level 3: 9/4 Charm All 3, Armor All 4, War Cry 4, Indestructible, Guard
Level 4: 9/4 Charm All 4, Armor All 4, War Cry 4, Indestructible, Guard
Level 5: 9/4 Charm All 4, Armor All 4, War Cry 5, Indestructible, Guard

Fixes:


  • Fixed card not select correctly the opposite target in some scenarios

