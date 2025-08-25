New:
- Added 15 new Dimensional creatures
- Added Divine Sigil ability visual effects
- Added Immovable ability visual effects
- Added Charge ability visual effects
Balance:
Rainbow Beetle:
Level 1: 9/4 Charm All 2, Armor All 4, War Cry 3, Indestructible, Guard
Level 2: 9/4 Charm All 3, Armor All 4, War Cry 3, Indestructible, Guard
Level 3: 9/4 Charm All 3, Armor All 4, War Cry 4, Indestructible, Guard
Level 4: 9/4 Charm All 4, Armor All 4, War Cry 4, Indestructible, Guard
Level 5: 9/4 Charm All 4, Armor All 4, War Cry 5, Indestructible, Guard
Fixes:
- Fixed card not select correctly the opposite target in some scenarios
