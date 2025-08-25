New:

Added 15 new Dimensional creatures



Added Divine Sigil ability visual effects



Added Immovable ability visual effects



Added Charge ability visual effects



Fixes:

Fixed card not select correctly the opposite target in some scenarios



Hi everyone, in this patch, we continued working on expanding the creatures. After Nature, it's now the turn of the Dimensional creatures, followed soon by the Humans.Level 1: 9/4 Charm All 2, Armor All 4, War Cry 3, Indestructible, GuardLevel 2: 9/4 Charm All 3, Armor All 4, War Cry 3, Indestructible, GuardLevel 3: 9/4 Charm All 3, Armor All 4, War Cry 4, Indestructible, GuardLevel 4: 9/4 Charm All 4, Armor All 4, War Cry 4, Indestructible, GuardLevel 5: 9/4 Charm All 4, Armor All 4, War Cry 5, Indestructible, Guard