This update makes minor improvements to the previous one that features:
RAPUNZEL BOOK – Reveal the mystery of a wicked witch's botanical curse. The characters from “Rapunzel,” including the Princess and her horse, have been transformed into plants by a cunning sorceress. Lucy must venture into the enchanted garden to lift this curse before more royal subjects, or even she herself, become part of a "fruit salad." Can you help the characters break free from this leafy predicament?
WITCH’S GARDEN – Find hidden objects or match gems in a row in the Witch’s Garden.
ROOTS OF WITCHCRAFT – Tackle 32 exciting new quests, discover five fairy-tale collections and find three Avatars, the Floral Flute, the Garden Mistress’s Chest and more.
NEW CHARACTER – Meet the Prince, a charming, charismatic and devoted young man.
MORE QUESTS AND COLLECTIONS – Enjoy 74 fun new quests, 12 terrific collections and two metacollections!
FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS – Your favorite game is only getting better. Check it out!
