ver0.5302
- Fixed a bug where the victory effect after battles did not appear
- Fixed a bug where an unreleased building, the Tea Plantation, could be constructed
- Fixed a bug where moving hoes from fields would appear during battles
- Fixed a bug where dropped items on the map were not being saved correctly (item IDs and coordinates were being swapped during saving)
ver0.504
- Slightly reduced the amount and frequency of rain (especially decreased the heavy rain rate in the first year)
- Standardized the population growth cost across all difficulties (+1 cost per 10 people)
- Changed the distribution of money to soldiers to happen instantly. May change in the future with the addition of structures like the Saltpeter Storehouse
ver0.5041
- Fixed a bug where if a water placement work point was submerged, "work debris" would remain at that point
ver0.505
- Changed behavior so that if there is no water or food supply during non-combat turns, soldiers will collapse on the spot
- Added a function to select all soldiers deployed inside a building by pressing the F key
- Added a function to summon nearby soldiers by pressing the G key on the map
(As before, pointing at a building and pressing G will deploy surrounding soldiers to that building)
- Added a button in the lower right of the screen to limit the unit types selected by the G and F keys (can also be toggled with the V key)
- Increased the difficulty of endgame challenges on Hard and above, as they were noticeably weaker than regular raids and turned into mere formalities
- Slightly nerfed rice fields, as food became too abundant after acquisition (partially reversed previous buff due to worker consumption being implemented)
- Fixed a bug where porcelain could be produced in the multi-chamber climbing kiln even without unlocking the related technology
ver0.5046 (Version number rollback is due to a simple input error)
- Fixed a bug where the layer count of block placement instructions was not being saved
- Added challenge event dialogues
- Fixed a bug where enemies would get stuck and be unable to climb ledges after their ladders were destroyed
ver0.5051
- Adjusted terrain generation logic so that rocks appear more frequently near the surface in higher elevation areas
- Fixed a bug where, due to the removal of a previous mechanic (where “Other” workers would pick up items placed on the floor under unclear conditions), production items in buildings would not be collected.
As a temporary measure, unemployed workers will now pick them up
ver0.5053
- Fixed a bug where the number of completed challenge achievements was counted as one less than the actual number
- Fixed a bug where export limits were not being applied to worker consumption and soldier supplies
- Changed the logic for item pickup:
– Items dropped from relocation/demolition are now picked up by construction workers
– Items dropped due to changes in warehouse input settings are picked up by supply workers
– Dirt dug using cheat mode is picked up by earthwork workers
(This replaces the old system where unemployed workers picked up everything)
