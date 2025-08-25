 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19722580 Edited 25 August 2025 – 12:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update Notice for Zundamon Castle

【Content Additions / Specification Changes / Bug Fixes】


ver0.5302

  • Fixed a bug where the victory effect after battles did not appear
  • Fixed a bug where an unreleased building, the Tea Plantation, could be constructed
  • Fixed a bug where moving hoes from fields would appear during battles
  • Fixed a bug where dropped items on the map were not being saved correctly (item IDs and coordinates were being swapped during saving)


ver0.504

  • Slightly reduced the amount and frequency of rain (especially decreased the heavy rain rate in the first year)
  • Standardized the population growth cost across all difficulties (+1 cost per 10 people)
  • Changed the distribution of money to soldiers to happen instantly. May change in the future with the addition of structures like the Saltpeter Storehouse


ver0.5041

  • Fixed a bug where if a water placement work point was submerged, "work debris" would remain at that point


ver0.505

  • Changed behavior so that if there is no water or food supply during non-combat turns, soldiers will collapse on the spot
  • Added a function to select all soldiers deployed inside a building by pressing the F key
  • Added a function to summon nearby soldiers by pressing the G key on the map
    (As before, pointing at a building and pressing G will deploy surrounding soldiers to that building)
  • Added a button in the lower right of the screen to limit the unit types selected by the G and F keys (can also be toggled with the V key)
  • Increased the difficulty of endgame challenges on Hard and above, as they were noticeably weaker than regular raids and turned into mere formalities
  • Slightly nerfed rice fields, as food became too abundant after acquisition (partially reversed previous buff due to worker consumption being implemented)
  • Fixed a bug where porcelain could be produced in the multi-chamber climbing kiln even without unlocking the related technology


ver0.5046 (Version number rollback is due to a simple input error)

  • Fixed a bug where the layer count of block placement instructions was not being saved
  • Added challenge event dialogues
  • Fixed a bug where enemies would get stuck and be unable to climb ledges after their ladders were destroyed


ver0.5051

  • Adjusted terrain generation logic so that rocks appear more frequently near the surface in higher elevation areas
  • Fixed a bug where, due to the removal of a previous mechanic (where “Other” workers would pick up items placed on the floor under unclear conditions), production items in buildings would not be collected.
    As a temporary measure, unemployed workers will now pick them up


ver0.5053

  • Fixed a bug where the number of completed challenge achievements was counted as one less than the actual number
  • Fixed a bug where export limits were not being applied to worker consumption and soldier supplies
  • Changed the logic for item pickup:
     – Items dropped from relocation/demolition are now picked up by construction workers
     – Items dropped due to changes in warehouse input settings are picked up by supply workers
     – Dirt dug using cheat mode is picked up by earthwork workers
     (This replaces the old system where unemployed workers picked up everything)

Changed files in this update

