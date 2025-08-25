 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19722558 Edited 25 August 2025 – 10:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This version contains some very boring yet important technical upgrades (solves GFX card problems on some machines) and traditional spelling fixes and translation improvements.


- [misc] Upgraded to the newest engine (which, among other things, has an important improvement of forcing the OS to always use the best GFX card, which solves several potential technical issues).
- [misc] Upgraded third party libraries (among other things some national characters in some languages look more clear now).
- [misc] Translation (PL) improved.
- [misc] Translation (DE) improved.

- [fix] Spellbook button color.
- [fix] Many spelling fixes in the manual.



BTW, don't forget to wishlist the third part!

