This version contains some very boring yet important technical upgrades (solves GFX card problems on some machines) and traditional spelling fixes and translation improvements.- [misc] Upgraded to the newest engine (which, among other things, has an important improvement of forcing the OS to always use the best GFX card, which solves several potential technical issues).- [misc] Upgraded third party libraries (among other things some national characters in some languages look more clear now).- [misc] Translation (PL) improved.- [misc] Translation (DE) improved.- [fix] Spellbook button color.- [fix] Many spelling fixes in the manual.BTW, don't forget to wishlist the third part!