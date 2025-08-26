 Skip to content
26 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Human God.

First of all, we sincerely apologize for the confusion caused while playing the game.

It has been confirmed that certain versions of Windows Defender are mistakenly detecting components of Horizon Walker as threats.

While there were no issues during the test version, it is presumed that an unknown misdetection occurred during the Windows Defender update process.

Due to this issue, the development team has determined that it is currently difficult to open the Steam version, and we are cooperating with Microsoft to identify the cause and resolve the problem.

Once the issue is resolved, the Steam version will be opened immediately.

We are truly sorry to have disappointed you after you’ve been waiting so patiently.

Any additional updates or progress will be promptly announced through official notices.

We kindly ask for your understanding.

Thank you.

