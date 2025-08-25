- Fixed major Hatcher errors that could block hatching, delete items/monsters, or break other Hatchers.
- Fixed reward issues with Monster Dance and Race events.
- Corrected calculation errors on the Daily Recap screen.
Update 0.8.3
Bug Fixes:
