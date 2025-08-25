 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19722507 Edited 25 August 2025 – 12:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed major Hatcher errors that could block hatching, delete items/monsters, or break other Hatchers.
  • Fixed reward issues with Monster Dance and Race events.
  • Corrected calculation errors on the Daily Recap screen.

