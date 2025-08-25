The drop-shadow is now being rendered underneath the player model

When opening the console via '`' (Tilde) or '/' (forwardslash) all currently playing player animations and sound effects will be paused.

When crafting an item, the crafting system will now ensure the player has room in their hotbar to receive the item

Occasionally the held item was not visible. Held item will now always be visible

Crafting button next to hotbar will now toggle the crafting menu correctly

Options menu has been added to the title screen and syncs with the in-game options menu

Typing into the console in chat mode (`) will now save the message in the console. NOTE: console chat and commands are currently not synced across the server. Although in a future update we plan to have the chat messages synced between all players in the world

Player animations are now correctly reflected across all clients

Fixed a bug where a client would not be able to successfully join a server

Storage crate's inventory will now close when the player walks away

Switch scroll and alternate scroll so the main behaviour is scrolling through the hotbar, holding CTRL+scrolling will zoom the camera

Added the options menu to the title screen so you do not have to load a world to adjust settings

Removed functionality that was preventing players from dropping items when in the presence of a crate or machine