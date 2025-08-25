The drop-shadow is now being rendered underneath the player model
When opening the console via '`' (Tilde) or '/' (forwardslash) all currently playing player animations and sound effects will be paused.
When crafting an item, the crafting system will now ensure the player has room in their hotbar to receive the item
Occasionally the held item was not visible. Held item will now always be visible
Crafting button next to hotbar will now toggle the crafting menu correctly
Options menu has been added to the title screen and syncs with the in-game options menu
Typing into the console in chat mode (`) will now save the message in the console. NOTE: console chat and commands are currently not synced across the server. Although in a future update we plan to have the chat messages synced between all players in the world
Player animations are now correctly reflected across all clients
Fixed a bug where a client would not be able to successfully join a server
Storage crate's inventory will now close when the player walks away
Switch scroll and alternate scroll so the main behaviour is scrolling through the hotbar, holding CTRL+scrolling will zoom the camera
Added the options menu to the title screen so you do not have to load a world to adjust settings
Removed functionality that was preventing players from dropping items when in the presence of a crate or machine
Updated the information panel to contain hints on what items / tools will be helpful for dealing with things such as clearing damaged tiles, mining ores and destroying objects
NOTE: Server functionality is currently broken, you can still join worlds, however, some functionality is still bugged. While this patch addresses some of the broken server functionality, we are aware of some bugged features and are working on a server-side patch that will be released shortly.
Much love from Altered Pixel Games <3
Changed files in this update