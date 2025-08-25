It's MakeRoom Monday! (let’s see if we can make this a tradition 🥰). I’ve been working on a new update that’s live today, and I’m really excited to share it with you. It tackles one of the most requested features (3D model exporting) but also comes with a ton of new items, changes, improvements and fixes. Let's dive in!
3D Exporting
You can now save a 3D model of any object you’ve made. Just open the menu and choose “Export 3D model” This will give you three files:
OBJ file - the main model, which you can open in other software (like the freely available 3D modeling software Blender)
MTL file - holds details about the materials used
PNG file - a texture map that adds color to your model
Anything you export is yours to use however you like, in any of your projects.
Object editor improvements
The object editor just got some handy upgrades. You can now align the grid to your selected object, perfect for editing on slopes or at different angles. Grid snapping can now be turned off entirely for finer control, an often requested feature from the community!
There’s also a new toggle to choose whether selecting an object opens the toolbar or go straight to the gizmo. Some changes were made to the gizmo that makes grabbing handles, and rotation, a lot easier now.
New Items
This update also comes with 40 new items including new primitives for use in custom objects plus hanging and laying herbs, a mortar and pestle, vases, and more!
Your feedback and ideas are important to make MakeRoom even better in the future, feel free to keep posting them - I'll be reading them all! The full changelog can be found below:
New features
Export custom objects as 3D models
Align grid to the selected object in custom mode
Disable grid snapping in custom mode
Toggle between gizmo and toolbar in custom mode
Changes & improvements
Steam Workshop: Added link and copy-to-clipboard after upload
Steam Workshop: Side panel closes automatically after upload
Custom mode: Grid shows front arrow indicator
Custom mode: Grid selection now affects rotation
Custom mode: Improved rotation drag threshold
Custom mode: Enlarged gizmo handle margins for easier use
Custom mode: Renamed “grid size” to “snap size”
Gamepad: Added vertical movement controls (triggers)
Gamepad: Cleaning cursor icons now display
Gamepad: Virtual cursor displays above all elements
Help screen: Added vertical movement instructions
Help screen: Improved layout
Help screen: Improved input icons
Added 3 new colors to the color palette (teal, peach and mauve)
Improved visuals of the island
Fixes
Fixed rendering issues with complex custom models
Fixed wall overlap in large rooms
Corrected wall heights in large rooms
Fixed reversed textures on placeable walls
Fixed objects sticking to background in object editor
Fixed curtains not auto-adjusting height
Options panel now closes when sidebar opens
Fixed button sounds for grid selection
New items
Fireflies (Effects)
5× Vase (Plants)
Cookie jar (Food)
Coffee cup (Food)
Empty spice rack (Food)
Mushrooms tall (Plants)
Mushrooms thick (Plants)
Branch of herbs (Plants)
Branches of herbs (Plants)
Hanging herbs (Plants)
Hanging herbs with flowers (Plants)
Mortar and pestle (Food)
New items (Custom)
Cube shell (Primitives)
Cube shell half (Primitives)
Cylinder shell (Primitives)
Cylinder shell (Primitives)
Spiral thick (Primitives)
Spiral medium (Primitives)
Spiral thin (Primitives)
Loaf (Primitives)
Rounded loaf (Primitives)
5× Decorative frames (Planks & Rods)
7× Table legs (Legs)
3× Mushrooms (Organic)
2× Flowers (Organic)
Leaf (Organic)
Changed files in this update