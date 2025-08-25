It's MakeRoom Monday! (let’s see if we can make this a tradition 🥰). I’ve been working on a new update that’s live today, and I’m really excited to share it with you. It tackles one of the most requested features (3D model exporting) but also comes with a ton of new items, changes, improvements and fixes. Let's dive in!

3D Exporting

You can now save a 3D model of any object you’ve made. Just open the menu and choose “Export 3D model” This will give you three files:

OBJ file - the main model, which you can open in other software (like the freely available 3D modeling software Blender)

MTL file - holds details about the materials used

PNG file - a texture map that adds color to your model

Anything you export is yours to use however you like, in any of your projects.

Object editor improvements

The object editor just got some handy upgrades. You can now align the grid to your selected object, perfect for editing on slopes or at different angles. Grid snapping can now be turned off entirely for finer control, an often requested feature from the community!

There’s also a new toggle to choose whether selecting an object opens the toolbar or go straight to the gizmo. Some changes were made to the gizmo that makes grabbing handles, and rotation, a lot easier now.

New Items

This update also comes with 40 new items including new primitives for use in custom objects plus hanging and laying herbs, a mortar and pestle, vases, and more!

Your feedback and ideas are important to make MakeRoom even better in the future, feel free to keep posting them - I'll be reading them all! The full changelog can be found below:

New features

Export custom objects as 3D models

Align grid to the selected object in custom mode

Disable grid snapping in custom mode

Toggle between gizmo and toolbar in custom mode

Changes & improvements

Steam Workshop: Added link and copy-to-clipboard after upload

Steam Workshop: Side panel closes automatically after upload

Custom mode: Grid shows front arrow indicator

Custom mode: Grid selection now affects rotation

Custom mode: Improved rotation drag threshold

Custom mode: Enlarged gizmo handle margins for easier use

Custom mode: Renamed “grid size” to “snap size”

Gamepad: Added vertical movement controls (triggers)

Gamepad: Cleaning cursor icons now display

Gamepad: Virtual cursor displays above all elements

Help screen: Added vertical movement instructions

Help screen: Improved layout

Help screen: Improved input icons

Added 3 new colors to the color palette (teal, peach and mauve)

Improved visuals of the island

Fixes

Fixed rendering issues with complex custom models

Fixed wall overlap in large rooms

Corrected wall heights in large rooms

Fixed reversed textures on placeable walls

Fixed objects sticking to background in object editor

Fixed curtains not auto-adjusting height

Options panel now closes when sidebar opens

Fixed button sounds for grid selection

New items

Fireflies (Effects)

5× Vase (Plants)

Cookie jar (Food)

Coffee cup (Food)

Empty spice rack (Food)

Mushrooms tall (Plants)

Mushrooms thick (Plants)

Branch of herbs (Plants)

Branches of herbs (Plants)

Hanging herbs (Plants)

Hanging herbs with flowers (Plants)

Mortar and pestle (Food)

New items (Custom)