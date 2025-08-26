The cannonball attack system has been changed.
The interface has been edited.
The Eagle Eye Book and Tiger Claw Book have been added.
Some minor bugs have been fixed.
Cooldown has been added for entering PVE Raid.
New medal has been added.
Battle Pass has been added.
Material prices have been adjusted.
The ability to enable and disable ship and explosion effects has been added.
Dragon event has been added.
Emperors have been added.
Version 3.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3136421
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update