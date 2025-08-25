🔧 Update
🕵️♂️Safety Value
Power outages and robberies will now be linked to safety value.
Closing your storefront will increase your safety value, while leaving it open will decrease it.
Increased the success rate of attacking robbers to 70%.
📸Optimizations
Increased the bonus of each camera light.
Adjusted customer movement paths.
Optimized customer performance.
🐞Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where Coollord's outfit wouldn't display during a date.
Fixed a bug where purchasing a self-service camera beforehand would prevent the mission from being completed.
