25 August 2025 Build 19722327 Edited 25 August 2025 – 08:46:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔧 Update

🕵️‍♂️Safety Value

  • Power outages and robberies will now be linked to safety value.

  • Closing your storefront will increase your safety value, while leaving it open will decrease it.

  • Increased the success rate of attacking robbers to 70%.

📸Optimizations

  • Increased the bonus of each camera light.

  • Adjusted customer movement paths.

  • Optimized customer performance.

🐞Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where Coollord's outfit wouldn't display during a date.

  • Fixed a bug where purchasing a self-service camera beforehand would prevent the mission from being completed.

