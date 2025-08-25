 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 August 2025 Build 19722285 Edited 25 August 2025 – 17:06:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bandits,

The wait is over—Pizza Bandit is officially live in Early Access! 🎉

Grab your crew, blast through hordes of Reapers, and cook up chaos to fund your dream pizzeria. Early Access is just the first slice, and with your feedback we’ll keep adding new missions, gear, and surprises all the way to 1.0 (with consoles joining the feast next year).

👉 If you’re playing, please leave us a review—it helps more than you can imagine.

👉 Join the community on Discord to share feedback, memes, and pizza.

Stay hungry—the ovens are just heating up. 🔥

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link