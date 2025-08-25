Bandits,

The wait is over—Pizza Bandit is officially live in Early Access! 🎉

Grab your crew, blast through hordes of Reapers, and cook up chaos to fund your dream pizzeria. Early Access is just the first slice, and with your feedback we’ll keep adding new missions, gear, and surprises all the way to 1.0 (with consoles joining the feast next year).

👉 If you’re playing, please leave us a review—it helps more than you can imagine.



👉 Join the community on Discord to share feedback, memes, and pizza.

Stay hungry—the ovens are just heating up. 🔥