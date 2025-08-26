 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19722278 Edited 26 August 2025 – 14:13:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Brinehunters!


A new hotfix has been deployed to address some issues you reported in your launch feedback. Here's what it fixes:

  • The "Agnostic" challenge should now complete correctly

  • The "Monarch" challenge should now complete correctly

  • The waves on the Second Herald should now despawn as intended when the boss is defeated

And that's it (for now)!We're still working hard on the game to refine what's currently live and to prepare the new content drops, and we want to thank you for the feedback you keep sending our way. We're making Abyssus better for you, and thanks to you .

-The DoubleMoose Team

