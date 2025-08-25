 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19722158 Edited 25 August 2025 – 08:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Some people are experiencing a bug in the tutorial that prevents them from progressing the tutorial.
If this happens to you, try updating the game.
Or if you cannot update the game for some reason, you can bypass the bugged part by using WASD and E in the inventory to move the items instead.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2685371
Linux Depot 2685372
