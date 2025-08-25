Some people are experiencing a bug in the tutorial that prevents them from progressing the tutorial.
If this happens to you, try updating the game.
Or if you cannot update the game for some reason, you can bypass the bugged part by using WASD and E in the inventory to move the items instead.
Tutorial Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
