- Gameplay: Added Tunnels (for vehicles). Tunnels must be straight, but they can go underground buildings, terminals, road entries, and runways. They may also be useful for going under taxiways, allowing vehicles to pass without waiting for aircraft. However, tunnels are more expensive than building a road that simply crosses a taxiway.
- Graphics: Added style variations for bars. Please note that as we plan to add more variations to different buildings, we had to update some internal indices. This means that the saved styles for some restaurants in old save games may have been changed.
- UI: Added a warning message on ascending/descending escalators if there is no existing descending/ascending escalator to allow passengers to return from the surrounding area.
Update Notes for 25 August 2025
