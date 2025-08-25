⚔️ Gameplay Updates

You can now gather, mine, and open chests while in combat! But beware : Enemies have a higher critical chance when you do!



⚖️ Balance Changes

Warrior :

Rupture : Increased AC reduction and now lasts 30s .

Rageblow : Now deals full damage , ignoring enemy AC.





: Wizard :

Manaburn : Now deals full damage , bypassing enemy Magic Resist.





: Druid :

Swiftness : Duration increased to 10 minutes .





: Vaeltharos : Increased follow distance to prevent full HP during fear.



🛠️ Bug Fixes

Fixed typo in "Path of Warrior" quest.



. Disabled Graphics Jobs in the Game Engine for better stability and to fix overlay issues.



