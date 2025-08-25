 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19722018 Edited 25 August 2025 – 08:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Greetings, adventurers! The latest update for Ancient Kingdoms has arrived, bringing a host of new features, balance tweaks, and bug fixes to enhance your journey! Dive into the details of v0.8.3.0 below:

⚔️ Gameplay Updates

  • You can now gather, mine, and open chests while in combat! But beware: Enemies have a higher critical chance when you do!
  • Combined Backpack now shows full capacity, with unavailable slots disabled.
  • Panthers have been spotted in the Northern Wastes! Hunt them and try new panther meat recipes.
  • Bosses and Elites reposition less frequently but are now more unpredictable.
  • FPS counter is hidden by default but can be enabled in settings.
  • Added "Bake All" button to the Cooking Oven.
  • New Warrior Mercenary skill: Steelrend.
  • New Wizard Mercenary skill: Spellshatter.
  • New Rogue Mercenary skill: Crippling Strike.
  • You can now check Veteran Skills regardless of your level.
  • Click your pet portrait to select your pet.
  • Empty backpacks can now be stored directly in chest houses.
  • Notes items now have gray titles instead of orange.
  • Vaeltharos follow distance increased for smoother gameplay.
  • Wild Growth icon updated for clarity.


⚖️ Balance Changes

  • Warrior:
    • Rupture: Increased AC reduction and now lasts 30s.
    • Rageblow: Now deals full damage, ignoring enemy AC.

  • Wizard:
    • Manaburn: Now deals full damage, bypassing enemy Magic Resist.

  • Druid:
    • Swiftness: Duration increased to 10 minutes.

  • Vaeltharos: Increased follow distance to prevent full HP during fear.
  • Wild Growth (Druid skill): Updated icon.


🛠️ Bug Fixes

  • Fixed typo in "Path of Warrior" quest.
  • Fixed Warrior bug with Rupture when using a dagger.
  • Fixed Avatar of Water spawning with a higher level than intended.
  • Fixed issues with retrieving unique items from chest houses.
  • Fixed bugs related to backpacks.
  • Fixed bug affecting skill learning with armor sets.
  • Disabled Graphics Jobs in the Game Engine for better stability and to fix overlay issues.


Embark on your adventure in the Northern Wastes and test out these exciting changes! Share your feedback in the Steam Discussions or report any issues you encounter. Happy adventuring!

#AncientKingdoms

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2241381
Linux Depot 2241382
