Major 25 August 2025 Build 19721976
Update notes via Steam Community

🎭 BRAND NEW – Character Creation System

  • \[CRUCIAL FEATURE] The Character System has been completely added to PolyZ!

  • Full facial morphs across the entire face.

  • Deep customization allowing players to create anyone they want.

  • This is a brand new feature, never seen before in PolyZ.

🛠 Quality of Life Improvements

  • \[IMPORTANT QOL] Added a new Control Panel UI (openable/closable) – displays essential controls such as:

    • Interact

    • Open/Close Inventory

    • Jump / Climb

    • Free Look

    • Vicinity Scan

    • Open/Close Map

    • Pushing

    • Turn On/Off Light

  • Increased the speed of the Pushing mechanic – now feels instant instead of sluggish.

  • Increased body flashlight battery life from 1m 30s → 25 minutes on a full charge.

  • You no longer start with a flashlight in your inventory (press “L” to toggle your light).

  • Added Map Grid Overlay (A–Z) for better navigation.

  • Player Crafting system completely reworked with a new UI. (Crafting Table will also receive a future rework).

  • Changed pockets inventory slots in player inventory.

🐻 AI & Enemy Changes

  • \[CRUCIAL FIX] Increased AI spawn distance – enemies no longer appear directly in front of you, improving immersion.

  • Removed Bear spawn points near singleplayer starting area.

  • Bears now have footstep sounds.

  • Bear animations fixed – movement now syncs correctly.

  • Human AI are now searchable after death.

  • \[CRUCIAL] New AI Spawns:

    • Armed AI now spawn in city buildings and surrounding areas.

    • Armed AI also roam roads around the map, hunting survivors.

  • Fixed a bug where you could get stuck in hit reaction animations when shot.

  • Melee attacks now cancel hit reaction animations, preventing animation loops.

⚔️ World & Points of Interest (POI)

  • \[CRUCIAL] Loot increased by 200% across the entire map!

  • \[CRUCIAL] Added 149 new lootable containers throughout the world.

  • POI: Junkyard redesigned – now features:

    • AI guards

    • Additional loot

    • Metal Ore & Stone Ore mining spots

  • \[IMPORTANT] New POI: Bunker – Lower Level

    • Packed with AI enemies

    • Rich source of Metal & Stone Ore

  • New POI: Supermart (located in the city).

  • Tinted Room (City) – new locked room added.

    • New Item: Tinted Room Key (RARE) can be found randomly across the map.

  • Removed no-build restriction zones in all POIs – you can now build freely anywhere on the map (including the city).

🌿 Environment & Visuals

  • Lowered grass density by 55% → boosts performance/FPS.

  • Trees now have darker wood trunk colors.

🔫 Weapons & Combat

  • Reworked shooting projectile system → more accurate and performant.

🏗 Building & Crafting

  • Added new placeable build part: Power Generator.

  • You can now build anywhere, including within the city.

🐞 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue where swapping an item into an empty quick slot would still display the old icon after closing inventory.

  • Fixed bug where map wouldn’t close when taking damage.

  • Fixed issue where players got stuck in hit reaction loops after being shot.

Changed files in this update

