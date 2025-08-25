🎭 BRAND NEW – Character Creation System
\[CRUCIAL FEATURE] The Character System has been completely added to PolyZ!
Full facial morphs across the entire face.
Deep customization allowing players to create anyone they want.
This is a brand new feature, never seen before in PolyZ.
🛠 Quality of Life Improvements
\[IMPORTANT QOL] Added a new Control Panel UI (openable/closable) – displays essential controls such as:
Interact
Open/Close Inventory
Jump / Climb
Free Look
Vicinity Scan
Open/Close Map
Pushing
Turn On/Off Light
Increased the speed of the Pushing mechanic – now feels instant instead of sluggish.
Increased body flashlight battery life from 1m 30s → 25 minutes on a full charge.
You no longer start with a flashlight in your inventory (press “L” to toggle your light).
Added Map Grid Overlay (A–Z) for better navigation.
Player Crafting system completely reworked with a new UI. (Crafting Table will also receive a future rework).
Changed pockets inventory slots in player inventory.
🐻 AI & Enemy Changes
\[CRUCIAL FIX] Increased AI spawn distance – enemies no longer appear directly in front of you, improving immersion.
Removed Bear spawn points near singleplayer starting area.
Bears now have footstep sounds.
Bear animations fixed – movement now syncs correctly.
Human AI are now searchable after death.
\[CRUCIAL] New AI Spawns:
Armed AI now spawn in city buildings and surrounding areas.
Armed AI also roam roads around the map, hunting survivors.
Fixed a bug where you could get stuck in hit reaction animations when shot.
Melee attacks now cancel hit reaction animations, preventing animation loops.
⚔️ World & Points of Interest (POI)
\[CRUCIAL] Loot increased by 200% across the entire map!
\[CRUCIAL] Added 149 new lootable containers throughout the world.
POI: Junkyard redesigned – now features:
AI guards
Additional loot
Metal Ore & Stone Ore mining spots
\[IMPORTANT] New POI: Bunker – Lower Level
Packed with AI enemies
Rich source of Metal & Stone Ore
New POI: Supermart (located in the city).
Tinted Room (City) – new locked room added.
New Item: Tinted Room Key (RARE) can be found randomly across the map.
Removed no-build restriction zones in all POIs – you can now build freely anywhere on the map (including the city).
🌿 Environment & Visuals
Lowered grass density by 55% → boosts performance/FPS.
Trees now have darker wood trunk colors.
🔫 Weapons & Combat
Reworked shooting projectile system → more accurate and performant.
🏗 Building & Crafting
Added new placeable build part: Power Generator.
You can now build anywhere, including within the city.
🐞 Bug Fixes
Fixed issue where swapping an item into an empty quick slot would still display the old icon after closing inventory.
Fixed bug where map wouldn’t close when taking damage.
Fixed issue where players got stuck in hit reaction loops after being shot.
