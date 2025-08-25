 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19721898 Edited 25 August 2025 – 08:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Fixed bug where Deimos's hurt sound would play immedetly on entering a boss

- Added eclipse

- Changed "Voidsent" to "Abyss"

- Added "Gloom" attack

- Added "Wave" character

