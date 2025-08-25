Additions:
- Can click achievment chat messages
- Alt Grassy map generation (Grassy Meadows) 150% x 75% of Grassy Hills
- Can queue alt map generations & no Armageddon (all ladders)
Bug Fixes:
- Monolith & Pyramid have aura stacking that matches their visual
- Sunder & Pyramid Strike do not damage friendly structures/trees
- Multi-Control was throwing errors and causing books/outfits to not properly update
- Dark Fortress spawning was crashing under certain circumstances
- Tooltip alignment issues
- Character Creation Right-Hands throwing an error
Patch 8.3
Update notes via Steam Community
