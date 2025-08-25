Additions:

- Can click achievment chat messages

- Alt Grassy map generation (Grassy Meadows) 150% x 75% of Grassy Hills

- Can queue alt map generations & no Armageddon (all ladders)



Bug Fixes:

- Monolith & Pyramid have aura stacking that matches their visual

- Sunder & Pyramid Strike do not damage friendly structures/trees

- Multi-Control was throwing errors and causing books/outfits to not properly update

- Dark Fortress spawning was crashing under certain circumstances

- Tooltip alignment issues

- Character Creation Right-Hands throwing an error