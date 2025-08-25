 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19721714 Edited 25 August 2025 – 08:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Well this happened quicker than expected:

- Fixed Achievement Shenanigans
- Added popup after the van room
- Added some more text into the combination help screen

I hope you are all enjoying the game :)
- Bagel

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3081271
Linux Depot 3081273
