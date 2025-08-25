- Fixed occasional duplicate completion prompts for quests or achievements.
- Resolved an issue where the Level Leaderboard required Level 11 to enter.
- Optimized the time display format in leaderboards.
- Improved screen shake issues in the game's background.
- Added keyboard and controller support for probing magic stones.
- Enhanced the level flow experience in the Speed Trial mode.
- Added Steam Leaderboard support.
- Fixed conflicts between the rename input box and certain shortcut keys.
Update Log v1.3.8 - 2025/8/25
