25 August 2025 Build 19721690 Edited 25 August 2025 – 07:32:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed occasional duplicate completion prompts for quests or achievements.
  • Resolved an issue where the Level Leaderboard required Level 11 to enter.
  • Optimized the time display format in leaderboards.
  • Improved screen shake issues in the game's background.
  • Added keyboard and controller support for probing magic stones.
  • Enhanced the level flow experience in the Speed Trial mode.
  • Added Steam Leaderboard support.
  • Fixed conflicts between the rename input box and certain shortcut keys.

