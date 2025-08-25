A Difficult New Climb Awaits!

Brand new map

Similar in size to the previous map with lots of new and unique challenges. New climbing surfaces with different properties, physics puzzles, obstacles and a lot of frustration. The new map consists of 9 new areas each with its own theme and challenge.

Available for everyone!

This update is completely free for everyone who owns the game. No DLC nonsense - Just launch the game and get climbing!

The new map is accessible to all players - even those who didn't manage to finish the first one. Perhaps you will have better luck this time?

