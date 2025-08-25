 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 25 August 2025 Build 19721634 Edited 25 August 2025 – 15:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A Difficult New Climb Awaits!

Brand new map

Similar in size to the previous map with lots of new and unique challenges. New climbing surfaces with different properties, physics puzzles, obstacles and a lot of frustration. The new map consists of 9 new areas each with its own theme and challenge.

Available for everyone!

This update is completely free for everyone who owns the game. No DLC nonsense - Just launch the game and get climbing!

The new map is accessible to all players - even those who didn't manage to finish the first one. Perhaps you will have better luck this time?

Watch The NEW Trailer!

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 2497921
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2497922
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link