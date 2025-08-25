 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19721517 Edited 25 August 2025 – 07:26:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Meowmunitions is OUT NOW on Steam!

Grab your augments, stack the chaos, and build the most ridiculous gun you can imagine — Meowmunitions has officially launched!

Key features:

Combining different augments, artifacts, and potions to create CRAZY SYNERGIES with:

  • 70+ Augments with endless combinations

  • 30+ Artifacts with unique passive effects

  • 15 Unique potions you can bring to the run

Every augment can work together, so you'll never have to worry about running out of synergies! The random nature of the game ensures that each run is different and unique!

With so many different augments and artifacts, you'll have to take a new and creative approach to each run.


What's next?

I will continue updating the game after release and add more features to the game, these are some of the planned ones:

  • More items

  • Difficulty settings (Assists and Challenges)

  • Better game design for multiplayer experience

  • Update online multiplayer (Currently in Beta)

  • Steam Workshop

  • Game modes

  • Pets

