Meowmunitions is OUT NOW on Steam!

Grab your augments, stack the chaos, and build the most ridiculous gun you can imagine — Meowmunitions has officially launched!

Key features:

Combining different augments, artifacts, and potions to create CRAZY SYNERGIES with:

70+ Augments with endless combinations

30+ Artifacts with unique passive effects

15 Unique potions you can bring to the run

Every augment can work together, so you'll never have to worry about running out of synergies! The random nature of the game ensures that each run is different and unique!

With so many different augments and artifacts, you'll have to take a new and creative approach to each run.



What's next?

I will continue updating the game after release and add more features to the game, these are some of the planned ones: