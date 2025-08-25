 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19721486 Edited 25 August 2025 – 07:26:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.1.12版本更新说明：

新增

1.新增4个辅助技能

2.新增2个暗金装备

暗金调整

1.聚焦之戒-修复判定召唤物上限的BUG

优化

1.珠宝可以右键快速穿戴或者卸载

2.符文也可拖向已装备在身上的装备以镶嵌

3.修复图鉴中伤害公式的错误

4.提高部分技能的伤害系数

5.优化辅助技能描述

