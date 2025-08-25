v1.1.12版本更新说明：
新增
1.新增4个辅助技能
2.新增2个暗金装备
暗金调整
1.聚焦之戒-修复判定召唤物上限的BUG
优化
1.珠宝可以右键快速穿戴或者卸载
2.符文也可拖向已装备在身上的装备以镶嵌
3.修复图鉴中伤害公式的错误
4.提高部分技能的伤害系数
5.优化辅助技能描述
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
1.新增4个辅助技能
2.新增2个暗金装备
1.聚焦之戒-修复判定召唤物上限的BUG
1.珠宝可以右键快速穿戴或者卸载
2.符文也可拖向已装备在身上的装备以镶嵌
3.修复图鉴中伤害公式的错误
4.提高部分技能的伤害系数
5.优化辅助技能描述
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update