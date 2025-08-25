 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 August 2025 Build 19721448 Edited 25 August 2025 – 07:06:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1. Fixed the issue where monsters killed with excessive damage would leave their corpses on the field.
2. Fixed the issue of incomplete UI coverage when switching scenes.
3. Fixed the issue where enhancement and refinement equipment failed to be successfully saved in certain situations.
4. Reduce the difficulty of the first two chapters overall.
5. Increased the drop rate of storage rings for humanoid monsters and the rewards obtained by activating storage rings.
6. Add that when the mouse moves over a character's properties, the property details will be displayed.
7. A hidden button has been added to the battle prompt.
8. An announcement has been added. From now on, both game updates and game update plans will be displayed simultaneously in the announcement.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3656461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link