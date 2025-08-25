

1. Fixed the issue where monsters killed with excessive damage would leave their corpses on the field.

2. Fixed the issue of incomplete UI coverage when switching scenes.

3. Fixed the issue where enhancement and refinement equipment failed to be successfully saved in certain situations.

4. Reduce the difficulty of the first two chapters overall.

5. Increased the drop rate of storage rings for humanoid monsters and the rewards obtained by activating storage rings.

6. Add that when the mouse moves over a character's properties, the property details will be displayed.

7. A hidden button has been added to the battle prompt.

8. An announcement has been added. From now on, both game updates and game update plans will be displayed simultaneously in the announcement.