New Features:

Refreshed game HUD

Rebuilt unit stats screen - stats now displayed in a BASE / EQUIP / SKILL table

Added a button in the HUD to reset camera position

Introduced a muscle mass growth mechanic that scales with card level

Added recycling of cards and items in exchange for experience

Added timers in singleplayer mode



Improvements:

Normalized the size of the Scout model

Renamed campaign branches to format: 2-v, 3-v, 2-m, 3-m

Changed the water model in the ice variant

Changed the stone-variant water model to lava

Unified mountain heights across all terrain types

Figurine outlines always visible - thinner when unobstructed

Tutorial now uses a thicker outline to highlight elements

Units with zero attack can no longer perform attack actions

Upgrade levels for attack (and similar stats) now show exact bonus values

Improved AI behavior for Rider and Scout units

Clicking on an enemy or own unit during the enemy’s turn now shows their shooting range contour

Equip/Skill bonuses in the stats table are color-highlighted if non-zero

Less transparent tile highlights on ice maps

ESC menu - changed buttons order

Improved camera perspective for spectators

Animations: starting a new one cancels the previous

Reformatted duration display in battle history

Adjusted campaign difficulty for campaigns 1, 2 (Normal), and 3

Last tutorial mission slightly simplified



Bug Fixes:

Fixed crash when removing a banner from a figurine

Fixed crash when entering a map (rare case)

Fixed login server crash when a player quit the game

Fixed flickering models during level loading

Fixed issue with loading screen staying too long when loading a map

Fixed being kicked from the game when upgrading a card too quickly

Fixed crash caused by invalid collection

Fixed invisibility (Skulk) behavior:

Units revealed when colliding with another unit

Units revealed by area spells

Buffs correctly apply to revealed units

Invisible units no longer trigger ZoC

Sleep ability no longer decloaks Granger

Fixed ability to cast spells on invisible units

Fixed incorrect highlighting in the tutorial

Fixed bug allowing attacks without enough movement points

Fixed bug where Rider could perform two attacks in one turn

Fixed animation bug – using a pickup followed by immediate move/attack played the wrong animation

Added “Miss” message when attacking Slinger with a failed hit

Removed damage indicators and status bars for invisible units (revealed their position)

Fixed proper return to inventory after applying a preset

Fixed card collection updates in singleplayer between missions

Fixed XP distribution in both single and multiplayer

Item sorting in presets now works correctly

Fixed functionality of “Surrender” and “Draw” buttons

Fixed visibility of spectators and updating the list when joining/leaving

Fixed bug where units could be seen inside the fog of war

Mission T-2: fixed spacing in mission name

Mission T-5: fixed typo

Mission 2-2: one of the objectives displayed immediately

Mission 2-5: removed dash from description

Mission 3-1: added popup with player instructions

Mission 3-2-v: fixed missing mission objectives

Mission 3-5: Hage appears earlier

Mission 3-6: fixed random teleportation of Frage; his death now kills all enemy units

Fixed incorrect display of morale icon

Removed win-streak-based morale mechanic