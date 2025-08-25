New Features:
Refreshed game HUD
Rebuilt unit stats screen - stats now displayed in a BASE / EQUIP / SKILL table
Added a button in the HUD to reset camera position
Introduced a muscle mass growth mechanic that scales with card level
Added recycling of cards and items in exchange for experience
Added timers in singleplayer mode
Improvements:
Normalized the size of the Scout model
Renamed campaign branches to format: 2-v, 3-v, 2-m, 3-m
Changed the water model in the ice variant
Changed the stone-variant water model to lava
Unified mountain heights across all terrain types
Figurine outlines always visible - thinner when unobstructed
Tutorial now uses a thicker outline to highlight elements
Units with zero attack can no longer perform attack actions
Upgrade levels for attack (and similar stats) now show exact bonus values
Improved AI behavior for Rider and Scout units
Clicking on an enemy or own unit during the enemy’s turn now shows their shooting range contour
Equip/Skill bonuses in the stats table are color-highlighted if non-zero
Less transparent tile highlights on ice maps
ESC menu - changed buttons order
Improved camera perspective for spectators
Animations: starting a new one cancels the previous
Reformatted duration display in battle history
Adjusted campaign difficulty for campaigns 1, 2 (Normal), and 3
Last tutorial mission slightly simplified
Bug Fixes:
Fixed crash when removing a banner from a figurine
Fixed crash when entering a map (rare case)
Fixed login server crash when a player quit the game
Fixed flickering models during level loading
Fixed issue with loading screen staying too long when loading a map
Fixed being kicked from the game when upgrading a card too quickly
Fixed crash caused by invalid collection
Fixed invisibility (Skulk) behavior:
Units revealed when colliding with another unit
Units revealed by area spells
Buffs correctly apply to revealed units
Invisible units no longer trigger ZoC
Sleep ability no longer decloaks Granger
Fixed ability to cast spells on invisible units
Fixed incorrect highlighting in the tutorial
Fixed bug allowing attacks without enough movement points
Fixed bug where Rider could perform two attacks in one turn
Fixed animation bug – using a pickup followed by immediate move/attack played the wrong animation
Added “Miss” message when attacking Slinger with a failed hit
Removed damage indicators and status bars for invisible units (revealed their position)
Fixed proper return to inventory after applying a preset
Fixed card collection updates in singleplayer between missions
Fixed XP distribution in both single and multiplayer
Item sorting in presets now works correctly
Fixed functionality of “Surrender” and “Draw” buttons
Fixed visibility of spectators and updating the list when joining/leaving
Fixed bug where units could be seen inside the fog of war
Mission T-2: fixed spacing in mission name
Mission T-5: fixed typo
Mission 2-2: one of the objectives displayed immediately
Mission 2-5: removed dash from description
Mission 3-1: added popup with player instructions
Mission 3-2-v: fixed missing mission objectives
Mission 3-5: Hage appears earlier
Mission 3-6: fixed random teleportation of Frage; his death now kills all enemy units
Fixed incorrect display of morale icon
Removed win-streak-based morale mechanic
Update 25.08.2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2815571
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update