The previously announced Battle Rating changes have come into effect.

A bug that caused the crash of Scout UAVs in a test drive to make the player’s tank teleport back to the place where the UAV was launched from has been fixed. ( Report ).

Patch notes reflect only key changes, meaning they may not include a complete list of all improvements made. Additionally, War Thunder is constantly being updated and some changes may not require an update. Changes reflected in patch notes are formed by taking reactions and requests of the community from the bug reporting service, forums and other official platforms into account. Bug fixes and changes are implemented in order of importance, for example a game-breaking bug will be worked on and implemented sooner.