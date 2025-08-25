 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19721282
Update notes via Steam Community

修复了一个导致电脑玩家杠牌错误的BUG。

调整了游戏初期难度，略微降低了电脑对手胡牌获得的分数。

在游戏的前3关，电脑对手将不会再杠牌。 本次改动是为了防止电脑在前三关胡出过高的分数，使玩家失去获胜的可能。

