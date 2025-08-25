修复了一个导致电脑玩家杠牌错误的BUG。
调整了游戏初期难度，略微降低了电脑对手胡牌获得的分数。
在游戏的前3关，电脑对手将不会再杠牌。 本次改动是为了防止电脑在前三关胡出过高的分数，使玩家失去获胜的可能。
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
修复了一个导致电脑玩家杠牌错误的BUG。
调整了游戏初期难度，略微降低了电脑对手胡牌获得的分数。
在游戏的前3关，电脑对手将不会再杠牌。 本次改动是为了防止电脑在前三关胡出过高的分数，使玩家失去获胜的可能。
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update