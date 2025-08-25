 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 August 2025 Build 19721195 Edited 25 August 2025 – 07:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone
the latest version is number 1.862
The game has been updated to make things work with the new little DLCs that are being sent through the "The Darkness" Kickstarter campaign (Goodies, LissbethSkin),
but the only noticeable change should be that the DLC menu in the Title now lists them all regardless of them being enabled or not!

Thank you

Changed files in this update

Depot 1843471
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 3364920English Depot 3364920
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link