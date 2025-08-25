v2025.8.25

OK1 - Starting from the second child, each additional child reduces the birth rate by 10%.

OK2 - Fixed the issue where the Eastern Roman Emperor also consumes influence when granting fiefs to thematic generals.

OK3 - Fixed the prayer event.

OK4 - Added rich presence display for Steam.

OK5 - Fixed the issue where the Eastern Roman Emperor needs to spend influence and money when granting additional fiefs to themes.

OK6 - When the Eastern Roman Emperor transfers fiefs to generals, they gain 0.5 secular authority per fief, based on the number of fiefs transferred.

OK7 - Fixed the subsequent issue where titles were not correctly changed to "General" when the Eastern Roman Emperor forced others to become vassals.

OK8 - Changed the effect of sword fighting: added floating damage display and attack 部位 (targeted body part) display.

OK9 - After the Eastern Roman Empire activates the Imperial Administration System, the number and upper limit of tax collectors are displayed in the upper right corner.

OK10 - Optimized the inheritance logic.

OK11 - Optimized the battlefield logic for wars.

OK12 - Addressed some UI adaptation issues.

OK13 - Characters in prison now provide ransom based on their title rank and number of fiefs: +1000 per title rank, +300 per fief.

OK14 - Fixed the issue where characters in prison did not disappear because the interface failed to refresh after negotiations.

OK15 - All ranged unit groups have 30 arrows. When a ranged unit group attacks in a ranged skirmish formation:

If the enemy is a melee unit group, it will not take counterattack damage until it runs out of arrows.

If the enemy is also a ranged unit group, it will take counterattack damage.

OK16 - All independent lords who have signed a diplomatic vassal contract will have a significantly reduced tendency to launch invasion campaigns.

OK17 - Fixed the issue where the penalty for the Gout trait was not taking effect.

OK18 - Fixed description issues for some events.

OK19 - Increased the probability of being captured after losing a war. Capture is only possible in regular invasions or defense against invasions; wars for plundering or forcing treaties will not result in captures. The higher the title rank, the lower the probability of being captured.

OK20 - Fixed the issue where blacksmith resources were still consumed when clicking "Cancel" during unit group expansion.

OK21 - Fixed the issue where associated unit groups were not canceled when the officer of the Eastern Roman Central Brigade was transferred across legions.

OK22 - Added a player funds upper limit setting in the dynamic rules, with a maximum limit of 900,000.

OK23 - When a fief rebels for independence, the lord’s culture will be the initial culture of the current fief.

OK24 - Adjusted priest growth in fiefs: each monastery has a maximum limit of 20 priests.

OK25 - Fixed the achievement for acquiring 5 vassals through interactions.

OK26 - Fixed the red text error that might occur after clicking to view the details of a character’s standing unit group when selecting a character.

OK27 - Unit groups associated with the Imperial Central Brigade will display the relevant character’s avatar in the brief info, and their names will include the associated brigade.

OK28 - For unit groups associated with the Imperial Central Brigade, you can select the unit group directly by clicking the small red flag, without needing to enter the unit group details first.

OK29 - Added a notification when the AI holds a competition; clicking "Confirm" will jump to the perspective, and this feature can be disabled in settings.

OK30 - In the tutorial, when recommending the Vienne fief for finding iron ore, the camera will automatically jump to that location.

OK31 - Added a speed adjustment button for combat competitions.

OK32 - Fixed the subsequent issue where officials could still be transferred to other brigades when the Eastern Roman Imperial Central Brigade was deployed for combat.

OK33 - Fixed the issue where the Financial Management skill caused the held funds to double.

OK34 - Corrected effects and costs for some achievements.

OK35 - Fixed the issue where achievements were not counted after Mastery skills became automatically unlocked.

OK36 - Fixed the error caused by Italian merchant caravans.

OK37 - Fixed the issue with unit groups associated with the centurion of the Eastern Roman Brigade after the centurion’s death.

OK38 - Fixed the issue where characters serving in the Eastern Roman Empire were not removed after inheriting other fiefs.

OK39 - Added a button to switch background music.

OK40 - Added a dynamic rule for pregnancy cooldown: after giving birth, no pregnancy will occur for a certain period (36 months by default).

OK41 - Fixed the issue where, after reloading a save, all fiefs except the one where the diocese is located were lost.

OK42 - Increased the shield defense of Imperial Thematic Infantry from 30 to 40.

OK43 - When adding a unit group to an imperial theme, one will be randomly selected from 5 exclusive thematic unit groups (instead of only Thematic Infantry).

OK44 - The Seljuk Dynasty will gain claims to the Anatolia region in batches before 1090.

OK45 - Fixed the issue where one’s vassal did not become independent after inheriting the throne of a foreign kingdom.

OK46 - Fixed the red text error that occurred when there were not enough participants for the combat competition.

OK47 - In interactions, the "Abdicate the Throne" button for kings and emperors is now displayed directly; a hover tooltip has been added to show the current number of fiefs.

OK48 - Added a task for unlocking bloodlines in the tutorial.

OK49 - Fixed the issue where the original kingdom was not formally dissolved after its throne was inherited by another king.

OK50 - After reloading a save and entering the game, switching to the world map will now display the area near one’s own capital by default, instead of near England.

OK51 - Increased the recruitment limits for the Eastern Roman Empire’s Sword and Shield units and Imperial Shielded Spear units from 4 to 6 teams, and the recruitment limit for Imperial Field Soldiers to 3 teams.

OK52 - Added new units for the Eastern Roman Empire: Imperial Elite Archers, Thematic Noble Cavalry, Imperial Noble Heavy Cavalry, and Greek Fire Units.

OK53 - Increased the attack efficiency of Genoese Crossbowmen to 70 and their shield defense to 60.

OK54 - Italian Heavy Shield Spearmen are no longer a special unit (equipment can be modified), with a recruitment limit of 4.

OK55 - Fixed the issue where two world map labels might appear when customizing the Eastern Roman Empire.

OK56 - Adjusted food production:

City food production: -40%

Castle food production: -10%

Manor food production: +10%

OK57 - Fixed the issue where the Eastern Roman Central Brigade did not pay maintenance fees correctly after being deployed.

OK58 - Added a cheat code for changing culture; it must be entered after switching to the corresponding culture in the culture interface.

OK59 - Added the Han Empire (no inherent legitimacy); it can be established through policies once the required conditions (quantity-based) are met.

OK60 - Fixed the issue where certain special cultures could repeatedly establish countries through national policies.

OK61 - Fixed the issue where the initial Swordsmanship attribute was too low in the tutorial.

OK62 - Fixed the issue where spies did not die after a failed missionary attempt.

OK63 - Fixed the issue where the prestige and legitimacy penalties for changing culture were not taking effect.