25 August 2025 Build 19721158 Edited 25 August 2025 – 07:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Added new items

  • Added new characters

  • Added new skills

  • Added Party Size system

  • Added new Heal system

Other Improvements

  • Adjusted skill balance for better gameplay challenge

  • Fixed bugs and improved overall performance

