A few notes:
- As of right now, a user must finish the first race of the season in order to be added to the standings and subsequently have their points tallied. Working on a fix for this!
- Season standings can be viewed when you return to the lobby. There will be a UI element automatically populated on your screen.
Also in this build:
- Shortened up the intro cinematics for each race, to save about 10 seconds.
- Removed duplicate chat widgets for spectators and before the race starts when input is disabled.
Changed files in this update