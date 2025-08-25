 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19721111
Update notes via Steam Community
You can now select "Mini Season" when starting a server. This will initiate "Season Mode" which will allow you to track points for the duration of the season.

A few notes:

  • As of right now, a user must finish the first race of the season in order to be added to the standings and subsequently have their points tallied. Working on a fix for this!
  • Season standings can be viewed when you return to the lobby. There will be a UI element automatically populated on your screen.


Also in this build:

  • Shortened up the intro cinematics for each race, to save about 10 seconds.
  • Removed duplicate chat widgets for spectators and before the race starts when input is disabled.

