As of right now, a user must finish the first race of the season in order to be added to the standings and subsequently have their points tallied. Working on a fix for this!



Season standings can be viewed when you return to the lobby. There will be a UI element automatically populated on your screen.



Shortened up the intro cinematics for each race, to save about 10 seconds.



Removed duplicate chat widgets for spectators and before the race starts when input is disabled.



You can now select "Mini Season" when starting a server. This will initiate "Season Mode" which will allow you to track points for the duration of the season.