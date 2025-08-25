 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19721068 Edited 25 August 2025 – 07:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The 59th update for 'Shell of a King' is here with boss polish/finalization! As always, if you find any bugs, especially game-breaking ones, please let me know via the official Discord!

1.2r Change List:

  • Add polish to ALL bosses in the form of visuals, sounds, boss rooms, cutscenes, and death sprites

  • Rework the Rock Snakes boss fight

  • Rework the final phases of the Rat Duo boss fight

  • Rework how Dear Sister acts when you get too close

  • Improve boss phase selection algorithm for King's Champion and Gregory

  • Shorten Pricilla stay-in-circle phase durations from 80s -> 60s

  • Reduce the Queen's Pet defence from 15 -> 13

  • Add more various sounds

  • Add Faded Remnants to the NG+ start message

  • Default Steam Deck to have shadows turned off

  • Hide the player's health bar while resting

  • Adjust the size of the player's bullet sprites when using various weapons

  • Adjust the positioning of the water sides in the Swallowed Caves

  • Format boss names in the file stats menu

  • Attempt to fix text wrapping inconsistencies

  • Fix clipping water puddles in the Swallowed Caves

  • Fix some particle-related bugs

  • Fix incorrect objects being unloaded while in the Swallowed Caves

  • Fix other visual-related issues

  • Internal Changes

