The 59th update for 'Shell of a King' is here with boss polish/finalization! As always, if you find any bugs, especially game-breaking ones, please let me know via the official Discord!
1.2r Change List:
Add polish to ALL bosses in the form of visuals, sounds, boss rooms, cutscenes, and death sprites
Rework the Rock Snakes boss fight
Rework the final phases of the Rat Duo boss fight
Rework how Dear Sister acts when you get too close
Improve boss phase selection algorithm for King's Champion and Gregory
Shorten Pricilla stay-in-circle phase durations from 80s -> 60s
Reduce the Queen's Pet defence from 15 -> 13
Add more various sounds
Add Faded Remnants to the NG+ start message
Default Steam Deck to have shadows turned off
Hide the player's health bar while resting
Adjust the size of the player's bullet sprites when using various weapons
Adjust the positioning of the water sides in the Swallowed Caves
Format boss names in the file stats menu
Attempt to fix text wrapping inconsistencies
Fix clipping water puddles in the Swallowed Caves
Fix some particle-related bugs
Fix incorrect objects being unloaded while in the Swallowed Caves
Fix other visual-related issues
Internal Changes
Changed files in this update