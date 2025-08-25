 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19720985
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Various Bug Fixes
  • Time Based Achievements like "MinerZ Potato" accumulate and save correctly. No longer need to be completed in Endurance Mode.
  • The game can utilize more memory now leading to less out of memory crashes
  • Updated the Ad for CastleMiner Z: Resurrection Please click it and add it to your wishlist.

CMZ Base Game Depot 253431
