- Various Bug Fixes
- Time Based Achievements like "MinerZ Potato" accumulate and save correctly. No longer need to be completed in Endurance Mode.
- The game can utilize more memory now leading to less out of memory crashes
- Updated the Ad for CastleMiner Z: Resurrection Please click it and add it to your wishlist.
1.9.9.8
