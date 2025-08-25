Particle systems have been fully overhauled, they're no longer blocky and now more translucent (thanks to "additive" shaders). Certain really big hits have screen filling particle effects.



Hits now have a bit of screenshake. Moves with more damage, push or knockdown properties will shake the screen more. You can turn this off in the options if it makes you motion sick.



Big hits now have 2f more hitstop than before



Strife mode has even dumber and more distracting zoom-ins than before



Maria gains a new special on Back+A called House Call. It's a knee bash that sends her forward a square, letting her stay on opponents and keep the pressure in neutral or during oki. It's similar to Advance Base, but a bit faster, and it doesn't get bonus range vs other "late moving" specials, unlike other moves with this property. We think this will give her more interesting options up-close.



Some animation timings have been made "snappier" from anticipation to active frames to enhance the feeling of violence and impact. Marv Vapor Strike and Blazing Ent, Billy B/C, Paul B/C, Nils B/C, Nils Advance Base are among those affected.



Paul's fireball now travels more quickly and he spends less time in the animation. This by itself does not affect gameplay. However...



You are no longer guaranteed a fireball clash if both players throw a fireball or other projectile. Fireballs no longer clash at point blank (ever), and if you are minus, you will get hit by a fireball unless you're far enough away. If the fireball would reach you before you get your own fireball out, you're getting hit. Nils is a little better at clashing when minus, but Paul has to be pretty far away for this to happen.



Specifically, if you're -20, you'll get hit by the opponent's projectile regardless of spacing. If Paul is -10 he can clash a fireball from 5 spaces away. If Nils is -10 he can clash a fireball from 3 or more spaces away. Nils Natural Light will beat any other projectile if he's +10 and close enough to land it.



If Natural Light clashes with a fireball, Nils will be +10 or +20 depending on how plus or minus he was before... but he won't have charge. Tricky!



Nils Advance Base now has an anti-air square and deals some chip. We think this will make it more useful for more than just the utility of moving forward on the ground while keeping charge.



Nick's Faith Smasher now deals 25 extra damage to religious fundamenalists (sorry Nils).



Touched up some sprites in Billy's A/B combo to fix the fill layer bleeding out past the lines in parts



Updated some text fields that broke in certain languages



Tengoku Chaos Dunk added to Billy's movelist. It was already in the game, but unlisted.



Fixed an issue causing fireball clashes to trigger visually when they were not supposed to in the Paul v Noel matchup



Fixed some timing issues involving jumping over fireballs



Fixed hitstop on player 2 side not being right sometimes



Natural Light will now more consistently clash with vine



Noel has a new loser quote vs Nick now



Maria jC does chip now



Translations have been updated. We're now more or less caught up in terms of japanese and spanish translation. Portuguese is missing Maria's story mode, that will come in a future update.



This update adds a lot more "juice" to hit impacts. By that I mean I've put in more effects and adjusted some animations to enhance the visceral feel you get from hitting and getting hit. Our artist Alan has been asking for some of these changes for a long time, and after EVO I got some good feedback from noted juice enthusiast Adam Heart on how to improve impacts and animation pacing.