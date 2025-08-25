New Hit Effects
- Particle systems have been fully overhauled, they're no longer blocky and now more translucent (thanks to "additive" shaders). Certain really big hits have screen filling particle effects.
- Hits now have a bit of screenshake. Moves with more damage, push or knockdown properties will shake the screen more. You can turn this off in the options if it makes you motion sick.
- Big hits now have 2f more hitstop than before
- Strife mode has even dumber and more distracting zoom-ins than before
New Move For Maria: House Call
- Maria gains a new special on Back+A called House Call. It's a knee bash that sends her forward a square, letting her stay on opponents and keep the pressure in neutral or during oki. It's similar to Advance Base, but a bit faster, and it doesn't get bonus range vs other "late moving" specials, unlike other moves with this property. We think this will give her more interesting options up-close.
Animation Pacing
- Some animation timings have been made "snappier" from anticipation to active frames to enhance the feeling of violence and impact. Marv Vapor Strike and Blazing Ent, Billy B/C, Paul B/C, Nils B/C, Nils Advance Base are among those affected.
Fireball Wars
- Paul's fireball now travels more quickly and he spends less time in the animation. This by itself does not affect gameplay. However...
- You are no longer guaranteed a fireball clash if both players throw a fireball or other projectile. Fireballs no longer clash at point blank (ever), and if you are minus, you will get hit by a fireball unless you're far enough away. If the fireball would reach you before you get your own fireball out, you're getting hit. Nils is a little better at clashing when minus, but Paul has to be pretty far away for this to happen.
- Specifically, if you're -20, you'll get hit by the opponent's projectile regardless of spacing. If Paul is -10 he can clash a fireball from 5 spaces away. If Nils is -10 he can clash a fireball from 3 or more spaces away. Nils Natural Light will beat any other projectile if he's +10 and close enough to land it.
- If Natural Light clashes with a fireball, Nils will be +10 or +20 depending on how plus or minus he was before... but he won't have charge. Tricky!
Other
- Nils Advance Base now has an anti-air square and deals some chip. We think this will make it more useful for more than just the utility of moving forward on the ground while keeping charge.
- Nick's Faith Smasher now deals 25 extra damage to religious fundamenalists (sorry Nils).
- Touched up some sprites in Billy's A/B combo to fix the fill layer bleeding out past the lines in parts
- Updated some text fields that broke in certain languages
- Tengoku Chaos Dunk added to Billy's movelist. It was already in the game, but unlisted.
- Fixed an issue causing fireball clashes to trigger visually when they were not supposed to in the Paul v Noel matchup
- Fixed some timing issues involving jumping over fireballs
- Fixed hitstop on player 2 side not being right sometimes
- Natural Light will now more consistently clash with vine
- Noel has a new loser quote vs Nick now
- Maria jC does chip now
- Translations have been updated. We're now more or less caught up in terms of japanese and spanish translation. Portuguese is missing Maria's story mode, that will come in a future update.
