POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
25 August 2025 Build 19720912
Hello everyone,
First of all, we would like to sincerely thank all of you who have installed and played our game.

The game is currently in Early Access and still in an experimental stage. Various bugs may occur during gameplay, but we are doing our best to address them quickly and reflect your valuable feedback.

🆘 SOS Feature

In-game, you can press the P key or click the phone icon at the bottom right to use the SOS button.
This feature helps resolve the following issues and summons your character back home:

Skill errors

NPC dialogue glitches

Movement and area transfer errors

🔧 Recent Fixes & Improvements

Fixed an issue where players could sometimes spawn at random locations when changing areas.

Items that do not meet crafting requirements are now displayed in gray.

Korean localization is currently in progress.

We deeply appreciate everyone who has shared bug reports and feedback with us.
Once again, thank you for playing our game, and we wish you a wonderful day!

