New Features
Application Audio Capture is Here! (Beta) 🎮
Finally, the era of microphone-free transcription has arrived.
Discord, Spotify, Games... Transcribe audio from any application directly!
Before: Recording with a microphone...
Picking up speaker audio degrades quality...
Noise gets mixed in...
"Stereo Mix? Too complicated to set up!"
Now: Capture application audio directly!
Just switch input source to "Application Audio"
Simply select from the app list
Discord calls, Spotify music, game streams - all perfect!
"I want to subtitle Discord calls in my stream..."
You can. Right now.
With zero audio quality loss!
Audio Level Meter Fully Supported! 📊
"I want to see level meters for app audio too!"
You can.
Works just like microphone mode
Real-time volume visualization
Check if app audio is being captured
See silence vs sound at a glance!
Improvements and Fixes
Microphone Refresh Button Now Works! 🔄
"New devices don't show up when I click refresh..."
Fixed.
USB microphones now appear properly
Refresh button gets the latest device list
Hot-plug support for convenience
No more restarts needed!
Better Error Messages! 💪
"When errors occur, I don't know what's wrong..."
Not anymore.
Clear explanations in plain language
Helpful messages when apps aren't found
Upfront notice about unavailable features
Use without confusion!
About Beta Features
Application Audio Capture is in Beta 🚧
As an experimental feature, please note:
Requires Windows 10 version 2004 or later
May not work with some applications
DRM-protected content cannot be captured
But works with most apps!
Feedback welcome!
Let us know if you find bugs
We'll make it better together
Let's build this together!
Future Prospects
Simultaneous capture from multiple apps
Per-app volume adjustment
More convenient features coming
Stay tuned!
Remember: Microphones aren't the only input anymore. Welcome to the era of app audio transcription!
Changed files in this update