New Features

Application Audio Capture is Here! (Beta) 🎮

Finally, the era of microphone-free transcription has arrived.

Discord, Spotify, Games... Transcribe audio from any application directly!

Before : Recording with a microphone... Picking up speaker audio degrades quality... Noise gets mixed in... "Stereo Mix? Too complicated to set up!"

Now : Capture application audio directly! Just switch input source to "Application Audio" Simply select from the app list Discord calls, Spotify music, game streams - all perfect! "I want to subtitle Discord calls in my stream..." You can. Right now. With zero audio quality loss!



Audio Level Meter Fully Supported! 📊

"I want to see level meters for app audio too!"

You can.

Works just like microphone mode Real-time volume visualization Check if app audio is being captured See silence vs sound at a glance!



Improvements and Fixes

Microphone Refresh Button Now Works! 🔄

"New devices don't show up when I click refresh..."

Fixed.

USB microphones now appear properly Refresh button gets the latest device list Hot-plug support for convenience No more restarts needed!



Better Error Messages! 💪

"When errors occur, I don't know what's wrong..."

Not anymore.

Clear explanations in plain language Helpful messages when apps aren't found Upfront notice about unavailable features Use without confusion!



About Beta Features

Application Audio Capture is in Beta 🚧

As an experimental feature, please note:

Requires Windows 10 version 2004 or later May not work with some applications DRM-protected content cannot be captured But works with most apps!

Feedback welcome! Let us know if you find bugs We'll make it better together Let's build this together!



Future Prospects

Simultaneous capture from multiple apps Per-app volume adjustment More convenient features coming Stay tuned!



Remember: Microphones aren't the only input anymore. Welcome to the era of app audio transcription!