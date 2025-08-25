 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 August 2025 Build 19720841 Edited 25 August 2025 – 14:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

Application Audio Capture is Here! (Beta) 🎮

Finally, the era of microphone-free transcription has arrived.

Discord, Spotify, Games... Transcribe audio from any application directly!

  • Before: Recording with a microphone...

    • Picking up speaker audio degrades quality...

      • Noise gets mixed in...

        • "Stereo Mix? Too complicated to set up!"

  • Now: Capture application audio directly!

    • Just switch input source to "Application Audio"

      • Simply select from the app list

        • Discord calls, Spotify music, game streams - all perfect!

    • "I want to subtitle Discord calls in my stream..."

      • You can. Right now.

        • With zero audio quality loss!

Audio Level Meter Fully Supported! 📊

"I want to see level meters for app audio too!"

You can.

  • Works just like microphone mode

    • Real-time volume visualization

      • Check if app audio is being captured

        • See silence vs sound at a glance!

Improvements and Fixes

Microphone Refresh Button Now Works! 🔄

"New devices don't show up when I click refresh..."

Fixed.

  • USB microphones now appear properly

    • Refresh button gets the latest device list

      • Hot-plug support for convenience

        • No more restarts needed!

Better Error Messages! 💪

"When errors occur, I don't know what's wrong..."

Not anymore.

  • Clear explanations in plain language

    • Helpful messages when apps aren't found

      • Upfront notice about unavailable features

        • Use without confusion!

About Beta Features

Application Audio Capture is in Beta 🚧

As an experimental feature, please note:

  • Requires Windows 10 version 2004 or later

    • May not work with some applications

      • DRM-protected content cannot be captured

        • But works with most apps!

  • Feedback welcome!

    • Let us know if you find bugs

      • We'll make it better together

        • Let's build this together!

Future Prospects

  • Simultaneous capture from multiple apps

    • Per-app volume adjustment

      • More convenient features coming

        • Stay tuned!

Remember: Microphones aren't the only input anymore. Welcome to the era of app audio transcription!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3529971
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link